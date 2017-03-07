Cleanup Continues on KC Probation Department After Last Week’s Arson

Progress continues on cleanup work at the Knox County Probation Department. The department is recovering from an arson that happened early on the morning of Wednesday, March first. At this morning’s Knox County Commissioners’ session, officials say they “were lucky” the dooors were shut, and the fire contained to a “confined office.”

Probation Department officials hope to have the office cleaned up and ready for business again in two weeks. Also, Knox County Sheriff Mike Morris said this morning several agencies are actively looking for suspects in the incident.

Various departments are investigating the incident with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department. The list includes Vincennes and Knox County crews, along with the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office.