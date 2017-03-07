Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Bicknell Man

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 24-year-old Jacob Hill of Bicknell Monday on a warrant for a petition to revoke a suspended sentence.

Washington Police arrested a Washington man Monday for Possession of Synthetic Cannabis and Paraphernalia.

20-year-old Bret Allen is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.

Hill is being held under $10,000 bond.

195 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Tuesday morning.