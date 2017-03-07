Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Princeton Man

Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Princeton man yesterday following a traffic stop on Main Street in Princeton.

Officers stopped the car driven by 38 year-old Joseph Peterson. During the stop, authorities found evidence that Peterson was driving with a blood-alchol content above the legal driving limit.

Peterson has bonded out of the Gibson County Jail on 750-dollars bond.

Authorities stopped the truck driven by 59 year-old Mark Wilson. The truck was pulled over near the corner of Embree and Emerson Streets in Princeton. During the stop, deputies found probable cause to arrest Wilson for Operating While Intoxicated.

Wilson has bonded out of the Gibson County Jail on 450 dollars bond.