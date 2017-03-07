Preparations Underway for Thursday’s Ag Day

The annual Knox County Ag Day activities are being planned for Thursday at the Vincennes University P-E Complex. The annual event has been a March staple in Knox County for over 25 years.

Rex Deckard is helping with this year’s Ag Day. He knows Ag Day is a great chance to spotlight agriculture in Knox County…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/07053829/NEW0004_Rex-Deckard-cut-1_oq...-KNOX-COUNTY_0-00-16.614.mp3

One of the biggest parts of Ag Day is the community supper starting that afternoon at five p-m. The menu is the same this year– with a porkburger, chips, applesauce, and tea or water. The supper cost is one dollar– which Deckard reminds everyone is the farmer’s contribution to the price of the meal…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/07053828/NEW0005_Deckard-cut-2_oq..-FOOD-PRODUCTS_0-00-14.027.mp3

Another part of Ag Day is educational. During the day, some students from across Knox County visit the P-E Complex to learn more about agriculture from various farming experts.