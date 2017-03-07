The annual Knox County Ag Day activities are being planned for Thursday at the Vincennes University P-E Complex. The annual event has been a March staple in Knox County for over 25 years.
Rex Deckard is helping with this year’s Ag Day. He knows Ag Day is a great chance to spotlight agriculture in Knox County…
One of the biggest parts of Ag Day is the community supper starting that afternoon at five p-m. The menu is the same this year– with a porkburger, chips, applesauce, and tea or water. The supper cost is one dollar– which Deckard reminds everyone is the farmer’s contribution to the price of the meal…
Another part of Ag Day is educational. During the day, some students from across Knox County visit the P-E Complex to learn more about agriculture from various farming experts.
Preparations Underway for Thursday’s Ag Day
