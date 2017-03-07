Sex Abuse Reporting Bill Supported by Both Indiana Senators

Both Indiana Senators have joined with others in both parties in introducing a federal sex-abuse bill. The bill would require amateur athletics agencies to immediately report cases of sex abuse to either local or federal authorities. Both Todd Young and Joe Donnelly have been part of the move to draft the measure.

The new bill is a response to allegations of sexual abuse from the U-S Gymnastics team. In his comments on the bill, Donnelly feels the bi-partisan document would keep all federal amateur athletics groups accountable for their actions.

The accountability bill also has the support of various national child protection and women’s rights groups.