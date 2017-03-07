Vincennes City Officials Make Final Preparation for Intersection Closing

Final preparations are coming in place for Monday’s closing of the intersection at Second Street and Niblack Boulevard. The closing will stay in place at least through the end of the year.

Even though the intersection will stay closed for many months, Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague knows the closing process took years…

The original closing date was set for fall of last year. However, Sprague says the project’s scope– and the number of project stakeholders– led to the long delay…

Re-routed traffic on Second Street will use Minneapolis Avenue, Sixth Street, and Executive Boulevard to detour the closing. Niblack Boulevard traffic will use Minneapolis Avenue and Oliphant Drive to get around the closure. A four-way stop will be set up Monday at Second and Minneapolis to help with traffic flow. The four-way will stay in place at least through the end of the construction period.