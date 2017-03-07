VPD Arrest Vincennes Woman After Hit and Run Accident

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman last night following a hit and run accident at Ninth and Vigo Streets.

Officers stopped the vehicle driven by 40 year-old Wendy Meredith. Police claim Meredith’s vehicle struck a fire hydrant at the intersection. She was arrested near the intersection of 12 1/2 and Dubois Streets.

Meredith is charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident. She was booked into the Knox County Jail on three-thousand dollars bond.