Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals Planned for Today and Tonight at VU P-E Complex

There Will Be Plenty Of Women’s Basketball Action On Tap At The Vu P.e. Complex Today As The Quarterfinals Of The District P Tournament Will Take Place. Play Begins At 1 With Wabash Valley Taking On Southwestern Illinois, Followed By Shawnee Against John A. Logan, Then Olney Central Plays Southeastern Illinois. The 25-5 Vu Lady Blazers Plays 13-15 Kaskaskia In The Nightcap At 7p. Today’s Winners Move On To The District Semi Finals And Finals At Rend Lake College On Friday And Saturday.

The Clark Middle School Swim Teams Will Host Northeast Dubois Tonight At The Vincennes Ymca Pool Beginning At 6;30 Tonight.