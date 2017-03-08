Area Rains Helping Planting Fortunes– Right Now

The rains that hit the area yesterday– and more possible over the weekend– could help farmers this planting season. Knox County Purdue Cooperative extension educator Valerie Clingerman says the moisture is good– as long as it doesn’t extend into early planting season…

Clingerman says balanced soil moisture is the key to an good start for planting…

At this time, a chance of rain expected again in this area on Thursday. More precipitation is also possible from early Saturday morning through Saturday evening.