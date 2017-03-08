Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man last night after finding him at Autumn Ridge Apartments.
Police claim 58 year-old Kenneth Anderson was found at the property along Autumn Ridge Lane without permission of the owner. Anderson was also found to be intoxicated when police spotted him.
Anderson was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.
City Police Arrest Vincennes Man for Trespassing
Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man last night after finding him at Autumn Ridge Apartments.