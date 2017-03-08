Commissioners’ Property Sale Nets Profit for Knox County

The Knox County Commissioners learned about a profit turned on a recent Commissioners’ property Sale at the Knox County Courthouse. The sale was for various properties with delinquent taxes.

91 properties were sold at the sale; the properties raised 70-thousand dollars for County coffers. The only expense was 11-thousand dollars to S-R-I, Incorporated for running the sale; however, the sale also wrote off around 429-thousand dollars in back taxes owed on the properties.

15 additional properties were not put up for sale. Those 15 were donated to non-profit groups in Vincennes and Bicknell; the donations are part of a property re-development effort in both cities.

In other business, the Commissioners approved three businesses to provide rock, stone, and sand for the County. The approved locations include Robinson Construction, Indian Creek Quarries, and Rogers Group. The approval is good through the rest of this year.