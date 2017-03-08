James Allen Joyce, 80, of Vincennes, IN passed away March 7, 2017 at 4:05 AM CST at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home. James was born April 28, 1936 in Vincennes, the son of Morris M. and Ruth E. Bell Joyce. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force for over 12 years and he married Shirley Dancer in 1965 and they made their life together for over 51 years. He worked as a woodworker and repairman until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Joyce, children, Valerie Morkisz of Mascoutah, IL, Stephanie Aston of the Bronx, NY, Lynn Joyce of Oakland City, IN, Judy Price, and her husband Michael of Munster, IN and James Morris Joyce and his wife Heather of Indianapolis, IN. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert C. Joyce of Vincennes, Daniel Joyce, and his wife Pat of Vincennes and David Joyce, and his wife Carol of Manchester, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Joyce. Funeral services will be celebrated Saturday March 11, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in the Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors provided by the All Weather Firing Squad. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Angles4Epilepsy Inc. 1614 Morning Dove Drive, Munster, IN 46321 Online condolences can be made at duesterbergfredrick.com