John L. Mills Sr., 70, of Vincennes passed away Monday evening at 6:45 PM with his family at his bedside. John was born April 9, 1946 in Booneville, IN the son of Melvin and Inez Gentry Mills. He was a graduate of Vincennes University and worked as a auto mechanic until he became disabled. He married Judy Bilskie on December 20, 1975 and they made their life together for 41 years. He was a member of the St. John Catholic Church and the Knight of Columbus. He is survived by his wife, Judy Mills, their son, Michael Mills, and his wife Tonya of Vincennes, IN, a granddaughter, Cadence Mills, son, John Mills Jr, and his wife Tina of Vincennes, Candy Miller, and her husband Darren of Patricksburg, IN and Angie Dodson, and her husband Tyler of Plainfield, IN. His grandchildren, Darren Miller Jr, Daniel Miller, Aaron Mills, Levi Mills, Jonathon Mills, Jessic Mills, Jordon Mills, Jesslyn Mills and Nikki Dodson. He is also survived by a brother, Ed Mills, and his wife Linda of Allendale, IL and a sister, Susie O’Daniel and her husband, J.T. of Lynnville, IN. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Lee Mills, a daughter, Thelma Mills, his parents, Melvin and Inez Mills, a brother, Richard Mills and a sister, Betty Speth. Funeral services will be celebrated Friday March 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home with Rev. William Morris officiating. He will be laid to rest next to his son, Brian in the Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Thursday March 9, 2017 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Friends That Care through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at duesterbergfrerick.com