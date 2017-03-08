Knox APC Leaving River View Project Decisions to Vincennes City Council

The Knox County Area Plan Commission discussed their role in two separate matters last night at the Knox County Courthouse.

The first issue concerns a previous request to re-zone land along First Street as part of the planned River View building complex. The plan is to tear down the grain elevator on the property, and build a mixed-use development on the land. That was to be funded by state tax credits; however, in late February, the proposal was left off a list of projects eligible for the tax credits.

A-P-C members decided not to act further on the re-zoning until they get word the project will move forward. Commission members say the issue is now in the hands of the Vincennes City Council.

Also, the A-P-C is seeking a clearer definition of their role under a proposed Knox County unsafe building ordinance. The Knox County Commissioners are considering the ordinance, and want to use the A-P-C as an enforcement arm for the measure, if it is passed. At this time, the Commissioners have not passed any County unsafe building-related ordinances.