RQAW Withdraws Offer to Run KC Highway Department

The Knox County Commissioners are still seeking a new supervisor for the Knox County Highway Department. The Commissioners were considering the hiring of R-Q-A-W to supervise the department. However, in a letter sent to the Commissioners, the firm has decided to withdraw its offer.

The move was announced at yesterday’s meeting of the Knox County Commissioners. The decision followed a emotionally-charged Commissioners meeting on February 22nd, where many citizens voiced their opposition to the proposed action.

At this time, the Commissioners are still considering ways to fill the vacant position.