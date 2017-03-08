The Knox County Commissioners are still seeking a new supervisor for the Knox County Highway Department. The Commissioners were considering the hiring of R-Q-A-W to supervise the department. However, in a letter sent to the Commissioners, the firm has decided to withdraw its offer.
The move was announced at yesterday’s meeting of the Knox County Commissioners. The decision followed a emotionally-charged Commissioners meeting on February 22nd, where many citizens voiced their opposition to the proposed action.
At this time, the Commissioners are still considering ways to fill the vacant position.
RQAW Withdraws Offer to Run KC Highway Department
