Tornado Carries Effects from Illinois to Gibson County

Wedding day memories from a tornado victim’s home in White County, Illinois have been found nearly an hour away in Hazleton, Indiana.

An Evansville TV station reports the 50-mile path the tornado took from Crossville, Illinois, past Hazleton last week damaged homes and toppled trees.

An engagement picture, wedding day invitations and a bride’s garter, still intact inside a bag, were found on Tracy Vinson’s farm.

Vinson posted photos of the objects on Facebook in an attempt to find who they belonged to.

After dozens of comments and shares, Vinson says it only took about an hour and a half to find the owners, Charlie and Kim Jacobs.

The Jacobs say they’re amazed their items traveled that far.

Vinson and the couple plan to connect this week.