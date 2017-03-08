Washington Man Arrested on Mischief Charges

Washington Police arrested a Washington man Tuesday for Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief.

28-year-old George Charles is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.

Washington Police arrested 19-year-old Kiana Boone of Washington Tuesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.

Boone is being held under $2,000 bond.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 26-year-old Alex Tomlinson of Mitchell Tuesday for Possession of Paraphernalia, Operating a Vehicle While Impaired with a

Controlled Substance, Possession of Synthetic Cannabis, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Bond was set at $2,500.

Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies also arrested 27-year-old Nicole Miller of Bedford Tuesday for Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Synthetic Cannabis, and Visiting a

Common Nuisance.

Miller is also being held on $2,500 bond.

206 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Wednesday morning.