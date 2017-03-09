45th District State Representative Bruce Borders joined other legislators in lacing up sneakers to raise cancer awareness. The “Suits and Sneakers” campaign is presented each year by the American Cencer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
Borders and others laced up the shoes as part of a Statehouse tradition. Borders says the suits and sneakers campaign also encourages healthy lifestyles, and supports cancer research efforts.
Area Legislators Among Those in “Suits and Sneakers” for Cancer Awareness
