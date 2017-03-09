Business Leaders Attend Annual KCDC Banquet

Business leaders and others from across Knox County attended yesterday’s Knox County Development Corporation annual banquet. The session was held at Vincennes University’s Green Activities Center.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger was the keynote speaker. Schellinger painted a rosy picture of Indiana as a “state that works.” Schellinger also pointed to the state’s work in developing the economy– especially in the private sector– as a sign of good growth.

Schellinger was not available for comment after the meeting, due to a family emergency. However, Vincennes native Rollie Helmling– a vice-president with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation– did speak about Schellinger’s speech. Helmling says one of the state’s economic aims is to bring Indiana’s overall prosperity–and higher wages– to this area…

Training for the jobs of tomorrow was also singled out as a big need. Helmling says Vincennes University is at the forefront of making sure its students are ready– and marketable…

K-C-D-C director Kent Utt delivered his “State of Economic Development” address as well yesterday. Utt pointed to continued work in four areas– economic growth, entrepeneurship, talent recognition, and quality of place. Utt told the audience great strides were made in those areas last year– and promised more progress in those four areas this year.