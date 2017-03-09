City of Vincennes Receives 77-Thousand Dollar Grant for Pantheon Project

USDA Rural Development has awarded the City of Vincennes a $77,000 Rural Business Development Grant.

The announcement is one part of the US Department of Agriculture’s efforts to strengthen the rural economy.

The $77,000 in Rural Development funds will be used to replace the roof on the Historical Pantheon Theatre on Main Street.

The theatre will eventually become the Pantheon Business Theatre and will be used as a business incubator by downtown development group InVin. The building’s proposed use is ‘incubator” space for small and emerging businesses.

USDA officials say the grants are provided to spur important economic development and strengthen communities across Indiana.