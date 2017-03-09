Elnora Man Arrested on Battery Warrant

Indiana State Police arrested an Elnora man Wednesday on a warrant for Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury.

18-year-old Jesse Reed was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,500 bond.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 65-year-old Ronnie Street of Vincennes Wednesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.

Street was released from jail on $2,000 bond.

202 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Thursday morning.