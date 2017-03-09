The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for possible precipitation on Saturday. As of this morning, forecasts are calling for a 50 percent chance of snow showers, with a high a couple degrees above freezing.
Previous forecasts have called for accumulating snowfall in this area. INDOT spokesman Jason Tiller says as a precaution, road crews could start pre-treating the roads as soon as today…
Tiller says warmer air temperatures today and yesterday– along with warm asphalt– can be a blessing in keeping the roads clear…
INDOT officials encourage anyone with Saturday travel plans to check their Website for the latest information on road conditions.
INDOT Prepares for Whatever Happens with Saturday Weather
