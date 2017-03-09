INDOT Prepares for Whatever Happens with Saturday Weather

March 9, 2017 News Leave a reply

The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for possible precipitation on Saturday. As of this morning, forecasts are calling for a 50 percent chance of snow showers, with a high a couple degrees above freezing.
Previous forecasts have called for accumulating snowfall in this area. INDOT spokesman Jason Tiller says as a precaution, road crews could start pre-treating the roads as soon as today…

Tiller says warmer air temperatures today and yesterday– along with warm asphalt– can be a blessing in keeping the roads clear…

INDOT officials encourage anyone with Saturday travel plans to check their Website for the latest information on road conditions.

