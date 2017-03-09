INDOT Prepares for Whatever Happens with Saturday Weather

The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for possible precipitation on Saturday. As of this morning, forecasts are calling for a 50 percent chance of snow showers, with a high a couple degrees above freezing.

Previous forecasts have called for accumulating snowfall in this area. INDOT spokesman Jason Tiller says as a precaution, road crews could start pre-treating the roads as soon as today…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/09054548/NEW0004_Jason-Tiller-cut-1_oq...-SALT-BRINE_0-00-17.920.mp3

Tiller says warmer air temperatures today and yesterday– along with warm asphalt– can be a blessing in keeping the roads clear…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/09054531/NEW0005_Tiller-cut-2_oq-...-LARGE-EVENT_0-00-18.181.mp3

INDOT officials encourage anyone with Saturday travel plans to check their Website for the latest information on road conditions.