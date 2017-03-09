KC Commissioners Approves Dedicated E-911 Lines

The Knox County Commissioners have approved subscription for a dedicated E-911 line to Indianapolis. Knox County E-911 director Debbie Schmidtknecht requested the dedicated line, due to various disconnects with the current line.

MetroNet will provide the service as part of a three-year contract. The Commissioners approved the request, but with an “escape clause” in the contract in case the line doesn’t work as it should.

Knox County E-911 officials also received approval to upgrade its criminal check system. MetroNet will also do that upgrade, at a cost of 130 dollars per month.

Finally, County E-911 officials are dicusssing a posslble improved computer firewall. The State of Indiana is requiring the beefed-up protection; at this point, the firewall improvement is under discussion.