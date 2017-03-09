Knox County Ag Day Activities Continue Today, This Evening

Knox County Ag Day activities are being planned today and this evening at the Vincennes University P-E Complex. The annual event has been a March staple in Knox County for over 25 years.

One of the biggest parts of Ag Day is the community supper starting this afternoon at five p-m. The menu is the same this year– with a porkburger, chips, applesauce, and tea or water. The supper cost is one dollar per person. The one-dollar cost is a reminder of the farmer’s price contribution to the meal.

Another part of Ag Day is educational. During the day today, some students from across Knox County will visit the P-E Complex to learn more about agriculture from various farming experts.