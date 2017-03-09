LHS Winter Sports Tix Available; Dance Team Competes on Saturdfay

Vincennes Lincoln High School Will Hold Its Winter Sports Banquet On March 14th In The Lhs Cafeteria At 6;30. Tickets Are $10 And Are On Sale During Regular School Hours At The Lhs Athletic Department Office.

The Lincoln High School Dance Team Will Have Their Team Showcase Tonight Beginning At 6;30 At Adams Coliseum. The Dance Team Will Perform Some Of Their Basketball Game Routines And Their Competition Routines. This Saturday The Dance Team Will Compete At The Indiana High School Dance Team Association’s State Finals At New Castle High School In Both The Kick And Jazz Competition. On Friday, Lincoln’s Jaelyn Barton, Miranda Ryder And Mattie Franklin Will Compete In The Small Ensemble Category.