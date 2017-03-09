Richard S. Clark, 85, passed away on March 8, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital. Richard was born on September 14, 1931 in Rockville, IN the son of Paul and Louisa Alice (Monroe) Clark. He married Martha Jane Wills and she preceded him in death in September of 2000. He then married Shirley Kerner, and she preceded him in death in July of 2014.

Richard served his country in the United States Army and retired from the military after many years of serving his country. He then retired from Vincennes University as a Professor in Robotics and Electronics. Richard enjoyed being a part of the Bridge Club in Vincennes, he loved U.S. History, enjoyed hanging out at the Twisted Piston in Hume, IL and enjoyed gardening, landscaping, and working on his house. Richard was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and was thrilled to see the Cubbies win the World Series.

Survivors include his daughter, Karie Ennis of Spring, TX, daughter, Margaret Clark Rickenbach of Terre Haute, IN, son, David Clark of Paris, IL, daughter, Sharon Earl and her husband Joe of Rockville, IN, son, Richard “Rick” Clark and his wife Janet of Spring, TX; sisters, Phyllis Akers of Rockville, IN, Carolyn Rogers of Bradford, VT; son-in-law, Chris Harmon of Vincennes; grandchildren, Kevin Clark, Joseph Duregger, B.J. Duregger, Angela Stoner, Erin Kidd, Emily Hastings, Megan Millspaugh, Eric Clark, Nicole Foster, Jamie Clark; several great grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Martha Jane Clark; his second wife, Shirley Clark; and his daughter Vicki Harmon.

The family will hold a celebration of Life service on Sunday April 9, 2017 from 1-4 pm Illinois time at Richard’s home in Hume, IL. Goodwin Funeral Home, 524 Broadway has been entrusted with Richard’s final arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 520 S. 7th Street, Vincennes, IN 47591. On line condolences may be sent to Richard’s family and friends atwww.goodwinfamilyfh.com.