Vincennes Man Arrested on Various Warrants

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight following service of various warrants to a Reel Avenue location.

Authorities found 35 year-old Jordan Shields wanted on a Knox Superior Court One warrant for possession of heroin, possession of a syringe, operating while a habitual traffic violator, and possession of paraphernalia. He is also wanted on a separate Knox Superior Court Two warrant for operating while a habitual traffic violator. Both warrants were filed against Shields in 2016. Finally, police charged him with two new counts of possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement.

Shields was booked into the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight following a call to a domestic argument in the 500-block of North Tenth.

After investigating, police arrested 36 year-old Joshua Rickard on a single charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor. Rickard is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman this morning following a call to the Vincennes Econo Lodge on Old Wheatland Road.

Officers learned 29 year-old Nicole Loch (LOCK) was wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Porter County. Loch was taken to the Knox County Jail, pending transfer to Porter County to face their warrant.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday following a call to the 21-hundred block of Washington Avenue.

Officers found 38 year-old Phillip Wagers allegedly drunk at the location. Wagers is charged with public intoxication; he was booked into the Knox County Jail.