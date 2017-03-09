Vincennes Teacher Wins IU Education Award

Eleven Indiana Teachers have been chosen as Armstrong Educators by the Indiana University School of Education. Dr. Christina Lange, the lead Title One teacher at Vigo Elementary in Vincennes is one of the eleven. The Armstrong Teacher Education Award program brings some of the most talented teachers from across the state to IU to interact with students and professors. Chrissy Lange has taught in the Vincennes Community Schools for 16 years. She was the only teacher from the area to receive the honor this year. Nominations are submitted by superintendents and principals to include outstanding teachers and leaders in their school.