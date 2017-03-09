Work Crews Continue Curb Repairs in Vincennes

Work crews are continuing to repair curbs and curb ramps in different parts of Vincennes. The curb work started in December, and will continue through the weeks to come. With the coming of sustained spring weather, crews will begin paving work on City streets.

Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says the progress work crews have already made will help them finish the overall job faster…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/09054525/NEW0000_John-Sprague-cut-1_oq...-LONG-RUN_0-00-12.199.mp3

Sprague also knows workers are using the conditions to ramp up their work on the City’s curb ramps…