Bicknell Man Arrested This Morning for Operating While Intoxicated

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Bicknell man early this morning for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

31-year-old Eric Perkins is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security center.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 40-year-old Jerry Sims of Owensboro, Kentucky Thursday for Possession of Methamphetamine.

Sims is being held under $100,000 bond.

198 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Friday morning.