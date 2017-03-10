Crowds Come Out to Help Celebrate Ag Day

An agricultural tradition continued yesterday at Vincennes University with the annual Knox County Ag Day. The annual March spotlight on Knox County agriculture has been held each year for over 25 years.

A highlight of each year’s Ag Day is the annual supper held in the University’s P-E Complex. The menu this year was the same as recent years– with a porkburger, chips, baked beans, applesauce, and tea or water to drink.

Last night’s community supper was the end of a day of activity. Earlier in the day, fifth graders from across the county had a field trip to the P-E complex for a hands-on look at agriculture. The field trip is also a traditional part of the annual celebration of agriculture.