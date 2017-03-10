Denise L. Kilps, 68, of Vincennes, passed away at 8:23 pm Thursday March 9, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

She was born on December 3, 1948 in Vincennes to Borden “Podunk” and Mary Lou (Perry) Slawson.

Denise retired from the registrar’s office at Vincennes University and was a member of the First Christian Church in Vincennes. A 1967 graduate of Lincoln High School she loved her dogs and working in her yard. Her life centered around many friends and family and was known for her upbeat attitude and infectious laugh.

Surviving are her husband, Ron Kilps whom she married on June 20, 1981; her daughter, Tara Kilps of Vincennes; her sister, Diana Carey and her husband David, of Franklin, KY, and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday March 14, 2017 at First Christian Church with Rev. Steven DeFields-Gambrel Fields officiating. Burial will be in the Upper Indiana Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 Monday at the First Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the Good Samaritan Cancer Center or First Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com