FAFSA Deadline is Midnight Tonight

The deadline for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid– or FAFSA– is at midnight tonight. Anyone seeking state aid to help pay for higher education must submit their FAFSA form by the deadline to be eligible.

Since the FAFSA process started on October first, the FAFSA is based on 2015 income levels. The statement will use 2015 tax returns, W-2 forms, and income and benefits statements,

The FAFSA form covers all types of state aid– including grants, scholarships, loans, and work-study opportunities.