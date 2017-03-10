Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Vincennes woman last night on a failure to register charge.
Officers arrested 44 year-old Colleen Detty after they claim she failed to register as a sex offender. Court records show Detty was convicted of a sex offense involving a minor in Gibson County. The case was decided in October of last year.
Detty was booked into the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.
KC Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Vincennes Woman for Failing to Register
