KCDC Director Kent Utt Delivers State of Economic Development Address

Knox County Development Corporation director Kent Utt delivered his “State of Economic Development” speech during the annual K-C-D-C banquet at Vincennes University.

Utt highlighted a couple of programs ready for business in 2017. The first is use of a set of twelve mini-plots in the U-S 41 Industrial Park. Utt says at least a couple of businesses are already showing interest in filling one of the twelve two-acre plots.

The other business-related rollout to start later this year is the high school based C-E-O program. C-E-O stands for Creating Entrepeneurial Opportunities.

Utt also promised continued work in four economic development areas. The emphasis areas include economic growth, entrepeneurship, talent recognition, and quality of place initiatives.