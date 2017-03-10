Knox County Development Corporation director Kent Utt delivered his “State of Economic Development” speech during the annual K-C-D-C banquet at Vincennes University.
Utt highlighted a couple of programs ready for business in 2017. The first is use of a set of twelve mini-plots in the U-S 41 Industrial Park. Utt says at least a couple of businesses are already showing interest in filling one of the twelve two-acre plots.
The other business-related rollout to start later this year is the high school based C-E-O program. C-E-O stands for Creating Entrepeneurial Opportunities.
Utt also promised continued work in four economic development areas. The emphasis areas include economic growth, entrepeneurship, talent recognition, and quality of place initiatives.
KCDC Director Kent Utt Delivers State of Economic Development Address
Knox County Development Corporation director Kent Utt delivered his “State of Economic Development” speech during the annual K-C-D-C banquet at Vincennes University.