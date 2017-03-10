Knox County Superintendents Discuss Education at LWV Forum

The Knox County League of Women Voters sponsored a round table question and answer program last night focusing on Public Education in the county. The three Public School superintendents fielded questions about student testing, pressures from outside the schools that affect student learning, how technology has changed how kids learn, and how politics affects education. South Knox Superintendent Tim Grove said that parents remain as important as ever in both the life skills and the formal education of their children. North Knox Superintendent Darrell Bobe felt politics in the state legislature has the potential to make it hard for public education to survive. He pointed out a current bill being considered would help fund Pre-Kindergarten education which has nearly universal support, but that funding is tied to spending more tax dollars to support private Charter Schools.

Vincennes Community School Superintendent Greg Parsley worried about how education will be able to attract excited young teachers with all the pressures put on standardized testing that doesn’t really measure true outcomes. The forum is archived on the WZDM 9 2 1 facebook page and at WZDM.com.