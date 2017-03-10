Leona Mae Booth, 91, of Vincennes, passed away at 7:00 pm Thursday March 9, 2017 at her residence.

She was born on December 7, 1925 in Knox County to Walter and Edna (Lansdown) Briner.

Leona worked as a clerk at Hill’s Department Store for many years and was a member of the Ridgecrest Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, reading her bible, was known as a great cook, and loved her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Janice (Erryol) Slaseman of Lynchburg VA, Pam (Wendel) Chambers of Lynchburg VA, Denise (Bruce) Aiken of Vincennes, Steve (Vicki) Booth of Vincennes, and Brian (Julie) Booth of Indianapolis; 11 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lee Booth, four brothers, and four sisters.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday March 14, 2017 at Goodwin Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 Monday at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com