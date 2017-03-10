VPD Arrest Man on Sex-Related Offense

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man on a sex-related offense after finding him in the 16-hundred block of Willow.

Officers found 26 year-old Lorenzo Jimenez (HIM-en-ez) Ruiz at the location. Ruiz is charged with sezual misconduct with a minor and resisting law enforcement.

Ruiz was booked into the Knox County Jail on 15-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman yesterday following a call to the 1000-block of North Ninth Street.

Officers found 31 year-old Kimberly Bass wanted on a warrant for probation violation. Her original charge was for possession of a legend drug; the case is being handled out of Knox Superior Court Two.

Bass is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.