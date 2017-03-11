KCDC – New Officers

The Knox County Development Corporation has selected its officers for the next year. At this week’s K-C-D-C banquet, Heath Klein and Craig Kirk were re-appointed as Board president and vice-president respectively. Tony Burkhart was named as the Board’s secretary, with Kyle Telligman to serve as Board treasurer.

The K-C-D-C Board Nominating Committee forwarded the four names to the full Board for consideration. Board members approved all the appointments without objection.

The selected officers will serve in their positions for the next year.