NSWC Crane’s Brooke Pyne Wins National Technology Transfer FLC Award

Brooke Pyne, the technology transfer (T2) manager at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, has been named the National T2 Rookie of the Year by the Federal Laboratory Consortium .

The FLC Rookie of the Year Award recognizes the efforts of an FLC laboratory T2 professional who has demonstrated outstanding work in a manner significantly over and above what was called for in the normal course of their work during the past year.

The nominee must be new to T2 with three years or less experience in a T2 position.

Pyne is the first-ever winner of the award from any Naval Surface Warfare Center.

She took over as T2 manager in November 2014.

Pyne will receive her award on April 26th at the Omni San Antonio Hotel.