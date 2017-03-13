Kaitlyn Ellerman Named Illiana Watermelon Queen

A Knox County resident is now the new Illiana Watermelon Queen. 22 year old Kaitlyn Ellerman of Vincennes was crowned over the weekend at the Illiana Watermelon Association Annual meeting in French Lick. Ellerman is a South Knox graduate who is a senior at the University of Southern Indiana…Majoring in Psychology. She is the daughter of Bob and Lorrinda Ellerman.

Ellerman expresses her excitement as being selected…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/13054245/NEW0008_Kaitlyn-Ellerman-cut-1_oq...-WATERMELON-QUEEN_0-00-06.347.mp3

Ellerman says watermelons been a big part of her life for a long time…