Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Woman on Disorderly Charges

March 13, 2017 News Leave a reply

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Plainville man Sunday for Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal Trespass.
24-year-old Bradley Mason is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.
Indiana State Police arrested 32-year-old Erin Baker of Odon Sunday for Unlawful Possession of a Syringe and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.
Baker is being held without bond.
195 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Monday morning.

