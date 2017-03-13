Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Woman on Disorderly Charges

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Plainville man Sunday for Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal Trespass.

24-year-old Bradley Mason is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.

Indiana State Police arrested 32-year-old Erin Baker of Odon Sunday for Unlawful Possession of a Syringe and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Baker is being held without bond.

195 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Monday morning.