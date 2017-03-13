The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Plainville man Sunday for Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal Trespass.
24-year-old Bradley Mason is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.
Indiana State Police arrested 32-year-old Erin Baker of Odon Sunday for Unlawful Possession of a Syringe and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.
Baker is being held without bond.
195 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Monday morning.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Woman on Disorderly Charges
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Plainville man Sunday for Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal Trespass.