The investigation continues into an arson at the Knox County Probation Department. The fire was determined to be intentionally caused in a Probation Department office early in the morning of Wednesday, March first.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Morris gives an idea of the extent of the investigation…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/13054222/NEW0002_Mike-Morris-cut-1_oq....-A-DAY_0-00-17.032.mp3

Morris, in a sense, is surprised by the Department fire– but not totally shocked by it…