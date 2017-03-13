Juanita F. Lavely, 76, passed away at 5;20 pm on March 10, 2017 at Indiana University Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. Juanita was born on June 19, 1940 in Dayton, OH the daughter of Max and Angeline (Crose) Rincker. She married Gerald Lavely on March 13, 1959 and he preceded her in death on March 1, 1996.

Juanita was a Unit Clerk at Good Samaritan Hospital for many years and a member of the First Church of The Nazarene. She enjoyed singing at church, was a member of the Red Hat Ladies Club and sold Avon for over thirty years.

Survivors include her daughter, Chris Lowe and her husband Ted of Vincennes; brother, Charles W. Rincker and his wife Brenda of Loogootee, IN, brother, David Rincker and his wife Freida of Shoals, IN, sister, Rebecca Ruth Smith of French Lick, IN, brother, Samuel Eugene Rincker and his wife Janet of Carmel, IN, brother, Steven allen Rincker and his wife Debbie of Bicknell, IN, brother, Timothy Joe Rincker of Loogootee, IN, grandchildren, Jason Lavely of Greenwood, IN Jared Lavely of Valhermosa Springs, AL, Emily Lavely of Buna, TX, Kaylee Lavely of Valhermosa Springs, AL, great grandson, Dillon Lavely of Nashville, TN; and daughter-in-law, Pamela Lavely of Valhermosa Springs, AL. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three sons, Jerry Lee, Martin and Jeff Lavely and brother, Roger Rincker.

Funeral services for Juanita will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday at the First Church of The Nazarene, 1902 Main St., Vincennes, IN with Pastor Garret Sloan officiating. Burial will follow in Wheatland Cemetery in Wheatland, IN. Friend’s may visit with Juanita’s family from 4-7 pm on Wednesday at Goodwin Funeral Home, 524 Broadway, Vincennes, IN. On line condolences may be sent to Juanita’s family and friends atwww.goodwinfamilyfh.com.