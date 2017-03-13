Knox County Chamber of Commerce Seeking Nominations for Annual Awards

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is taking nominations for three annual business awards. The nominations are for Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and the Women in Business Award.

The winners will be honored during the Knox County Chamber of Commerce annual banquet. the event is set for Thursday, April 20th. Pabst Brewing Company president Brian Bousley will be the featured speaker. Bousley is a Knox County native and a graduate of Rivet High School.

More information on both banquet tickets and nominations are available by calling the Knox County Chamber of Commerce at 812-882-6440.