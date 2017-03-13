Larry Dean Martin, 73, passed away at 6:37 am on March 10, 2017 at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN. Larry was born on August 4, 1943 in Knox County the son of Terrell “Grant” and Mary “Regina” (Poehlein) Martin. He married Diana Christine Quick on April 18, 1969.

Larry was a graduate of Monroe City High School and was self-employed, having farmed and he owned and operated H and R Block franchises in Vincennes, Bicknell and Loogootee. He liked cookies and yellow M and M’s that he would snitch from his granddaughter Emma. Larry liked to fish, hunt mushrooms and enjoyed watching hummingbirds. Larry also rescued numerous cats, was involved with Girl scouts for several years, and was involved with the South Knox Band Boosters. He enjoyed talking with his granddaughter Emma about her ballerina performances.

Survivors include his wife Diana Christine Martin of Vincennes; daughters, Christine Martin of Petersburg, Jennifer Bement of Vincennes; and granddaughter, Emma Adell Sharp. Larry was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary “Regina” and Terrell “Grant” Martin.

Funeral services for Larry will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 524 Broadway, Vincennes, IN with Rev. Brenda Wick officiating. Burial will Follow in Hamline Chapel Cemetery. Friends may visit with Larry’s family on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 4-8 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Knox County Public Library, 502 N. 7th St., Vincennes, IN 47591 or Vincennes Flaget Elementary, 800 Vigo St., Vincennes, IN 47591. On line condolences may be sent to Larry’s family and friends at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com.