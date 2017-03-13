Several Groups Meeting Tonight in Knox County

Several groups are scheduled to meet this afternoon and evening across Knox County.

The Vincennes Board of Works will meet at five p-m. Among the items for business is a maintenance contract for the City of Vincennes, and the sale of surplus police cars by City Police Chief Dusty Luking.

Vincennes City Council will meet at six p-m. Among Council’s items is a move of City Sanitation funding to its own account, and an amendment to include off-road vehicles in a golf cart-related ordinance.

The Vincennes School Building Corporation Board will meet at six p-m at Vigo Elementary School. Board members will consider issuance of the Corporation’s first mortgage refunding bonds.

After that session, the Vincennes Community School Board will meet at seven p-m– also at Vigo Elementary. Board members will hear a elementary renovation update, as well as a decision on construction bids at Tecumseh-Harrison Elementary. Finally, the Bicknell City Council will hold its meeting tonight– also at seven p-m.

All of the sessions are open to the public.