Today is the Day for Closing of Second and Niblack

Today is the scheduled date for the closing of the intersection at Second and Niblack. The long-awaited and long-delayed closing is in large part for a reconstruction of the road from the intersection northward to the C-S-X tracks crossing Second Street.

Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says several groups have a hand in the process…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/13054217/NEW0000_John-Sprague-cut-1_oq...-TWO-MONTHS_0-00-20.976.mp3

One of the biggest hurdles was working with C-S-X Railroad. Sprague knows the Indiana Department of Transportation has helped a lot with that process….

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/13054224/NEW0001_Sprague-cut-2_oq-...-WITH-INDOT_0-00-10.057.mp3

Traffic will be re-routed around the intersection. A four-way stop is also being put up at Second and Minneapolis to help with altered traffic flow from the closed intersection.