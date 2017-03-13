Today is the Day for Closing of Second and Niblack

Today is the scheduled date for the closing of the intersection at Second and Niblack. The long-awaited and long-delayed closing is in large part for a reconstruction of the road from the intersection northward to the C-S-X tracks crossing Second Street.
Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says several groups have a hand in the process…
One of the biggest hurdles was working with C-S-X Railroad. Sprague knows the Indiana Department of Transportation has helped a lot with that process….
Traffic will be re-routed around the intersection. A four-way stop is also being put up at Second and Minneapolis to help with altered traffic flow from the closed intersection.