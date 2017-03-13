VPD Arrest Woman After Wrong-Way Chase in Vincennes

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman yesterday after chasing her through the streets of Vincennes.

Officers stopped a vehicle driven by 21 year-old Janele Robinson. Authorities pursued Robinson’s vehicle after suspecting her of operating while intoxicated. Part of the chase allegedly involved her fleeing the wrong way on a one-way street before her eventual stop at Seventh and Church Streets.

Robinson is charged with operating while intoxicated–endangerment; resisting law enforcement; driving while suspended; failure to stop at a stop sign; and driving the wrong way on a one-way street. She was booked into the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police are checking on a vandalism reported yesterday in the city.

Officers say someone wrote obscenities in wet concrete in the 300-block of South 13th. The Vincennes City Street Department has been notified. Police say they have a suspect in the case, but have not made any arrests at this time.