Drivers Adjusting to Second and Niblack Intersection Closure

Drivers are getting used to the closing of Second and Niblack for various improvements. The work will affect the intersection itself, as well as areas to the north of the intersection. The work will continue up to and include the C-S-X Second Street crossing.

The contract allows one full year for the project. However, Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says contractors told him they think they can still be done by late fall of this year…

Yochum describes the people he feels will be most affected by the intersection’s closing for repairs…

Drivers usually using Second Street will bypass the intersection by using Executive Boulevard, Sixth Street, and Minneapolis Avenue. Motorists will get past the Niblack Boulevard closing by using Sixth Street, Minneapolis Avenue, and Oliphant Drive.